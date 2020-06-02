32 guns stolen from Red’s Indoor Range in Pflugerville, $5K reward offered

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information about a burglary of an indoor range in Pflugerville in which three suspects stole 32 guns.

Officials suspects forced their way into Red’s Indoor Range at 1908 West Pecan St. at 3:32 a.m. Monday. They took both handguns and long guns.

The Pflugerville Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are involved in the investigation.

“Recovering these firearms quickly before additional crimes are committed remains a top priority for ATF,” said ATF Houston Field Division Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski in a release.

The release describes the suspects as “light skinned, 5’2”-5’6”, dark hair, and thin builds.”

Suspect 2 in Red’s Indoor Range burglary (ATF Photo)

Suspect 3 in Red’s Indoor Range burglary (ATF Photo)

Suspect 3 in Red’s Indoor Range burglary (ATF Photo)

Suspect 3 in Red’s Indoor Range burglary (ATF Photo)

Suspect 2 in Red’s Indoor Range burglary (ATF Photo)

Suspect 1 in Red’s Indoor Range burglary (ATF Photo)

Suspect 1 in Red’s Indoor Range burglary (ATF Photo)

Suspect 1 in Red’s Indoor Range burglary (ATF Photo)

Anyone with information can contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), via email to ATFTips@atf.gov, or through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips.

The reward is being offered by ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, which work together to offer rewards in cases where guns are stolen from federally licensed firearms retailers.