31 mosquito pools in Travis County test positive for West Nile Virus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thirty-one mosquito pools in Travis County have tested positive for West Nile Virus, Austin Public Health said Friday.
Pools in the following zip codes have tested positive for the virus:
- 78728
- 78754
- 78731
- 78756
- 78751
- 78722
- 78721
- 78701
- 78704
APH says three probable human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported in Travis County this year. The first probable case was announced in July.
In 2019, there were no positive pools or cases in the county. There were 119 positive pools reported across all of Texas and 30 positive cases in 2019.
There have also been 14 positive pools found in Williamson County, resulting in three human cases, the Williamson County and Cities Health District reports. Georgetown and the unincorporated areas of the county each have six positive pools, and one has been found in both Granger and Leander.
It’s the most common mosquito-borne illness in the U.S., APH says. There was an outbreak in 2012 in which 5,674 cases were reported nationwide and 1,868 in Texas. Travis County accounted for 153 of those cases.
APH reminds people to drain all standing water on your property to help keep mosquitoes from breeding in those places. Mosquitoes are most active from dawn to dusk, and wear long sleeve, light-colored clothing to avoid being bit. APH also recommends using insect repellent containing DEET to keep them away.