31 mosquito pools in Travis County test positive for West Nile Virus

Austin Public Health provided this map, broken down by zip code, to show where the mosquito pools that tested positive for West Nile Virus are.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thirty-one mosquito pools in Travis County have tested positive for West Nile Virus, Austin Public Health said Friday.

Pools in the following zip codes have tested positive for the virus:

78728

78754

78731

78756

78751

78722

78721

78701

78704

Mosquito update: There have been 31 total mosquito pools positive for West Nile Virus this year across Austin-Travis County.



Don't forget to drain standing water on and around your property! #FightTheBite



📌https://t.co/9fixUxSiEk pic.twitter.com/NdfbqaDSm9 — Austin Public Health (@AusPublicHealth) September 25, 2020

APH says three probable human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported in Travis County this year. The first probable case was announced in July.

In 2019, there were no positive pools or cases in the county. There were 119 positive pools reported across all of Texas and 30 positive cases in 2019.

There have also been 14 positive pools found in Williamson County, resulting in three human cases, the Williamson County and Cities Health District reports. Georgetown and the unincorporated areas of the county each have six positive pools, and one has been found in both Granger and Leander.

It’s the most common mosquito-borne illness in the U.S., APH says. There was an outbreak in 2012 in which 5,674 cases were reported nationwide and 1,868 in Texas. Travis County accounted for 153 of those cases.

APH reminds people to drain all standing water on your property to help keep mosquitoes from breeding in those places. Mosquitoes are most active from dawn to dusk, and wear long sleeve, light-colored clothing to avoid being bit. APH also recommends using insect repellent containing DEET to keep them away.