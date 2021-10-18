3-vehicle crash closes FM 973 at Schmidt Lane in Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — At least three people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash near Manor on FM 973 Monday night, Austin-Travis County EMS reported.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the crash, which involved an 18-wheeler, shut down FM 973 at Schmidt Lane. TxDOT is asking drivers to take different routes.

ATCEMS said one patient was pinned in their vehicle, but they have since been rescued and declared a trauma alert. They were taken by STAR Flight to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

A second patient was taken to the hospital with potentially serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The third patient had minor injuries and refused EMS transport, ATCEMS said.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office on Twitter wrote FM 973 will be closed for a few hours as the crash is investigated, and the roadway is cleared.