AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several first responders arrived at a vehicle rescue in southeastern Travis County Saturday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County EMS said four people were reported as trauma alerts after a multi-vehicle crash near the 8900 block of Farm-to-Market 812.

ATCEMS said STAR Flight responded to the crash, along with two ATCEMS ambulances.

Officials said one of the patients was pinned inside a vehicle and later extracted before being taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Additional patients were also evaluated, treated and prepped for transport with potentially serious injuries, according to ATCEMS.

In total, ATCEMS said three patients were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the crash.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area by selecting alternate routes.