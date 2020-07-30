3 more areas in Travis County have West Nile Virus-positive mosquitoes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three more areas of Austin have mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to the city on Thursday.

The county regularly tests groups, or pools, of mosquitoes in traps set around the area.

So far this year, there have been five positive pools of mosquitoes in Travis County, while last year saw no positive pools of mosquitoes in the county, according to Austin Public Health.

The new zip codes with positive mosquitoes are 78701, 78722 and 78728. Earlier this month positive pools were found in the 78751 and the 78756 zip codes.

APH announced Wednesday the county had its first “probable human case” of the virus for this year.

A majority of people who get the West Nile Virus do not get sick, but about 20% develop a fever and flu-like symptoms. APH said the best way to reduce people’s chances of getting the virus are to wear long sleeves and pants, apply insect repellent and drain any nearby standing water.