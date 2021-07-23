1 dead, 2 injured in crash on SH 71 in Bee Cave

BEE CAVE, Texas (KXAN) — One person is dead and two others were taken to the hospital after a crash on State Highway 71 west of Bee Cave Friday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS said it happened in the 16700 block of West SH 71 just before 8:30 p.m. That’s near Vail Divide and Del Dios Way.

ATCEMS said there were three patients total. One adult was pronounced dead on scene. Another adult was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, and a third adult was taken to the hospital by STAR Flight with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The agency said to expect traffic delays and road closures in the area as the crash gets cleared.