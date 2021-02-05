3 hurt in fire at Travis County RV park

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Three people were hurt after a fire Friday morning in the Community First! Village east of Austin.

The Austin Fire Department said the call for the 9000 block of Hog Eye Road came in just before 11:15 a.m. The small, smoldering fire inside a trailer or RV was already out when crews arrived.

AFD said one person was inside at the time alone, and two others entered to get the first person out. All three were evaluated by Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS said it took two people to Dell Seton Medical Center — one with serious, but not expected to be life-threatening injuries and the other with minor injuries. The third person refused transport and had minor injuries.

The fire was caused by improperly-discarded smoking materials, according to AFD.

https://twitter.com/AustinFireInfo/status/1357755479385137153

The Community First! Village is an RV park with a main building in the center and different-sized RVs and tents around it.