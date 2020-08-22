3 dead in crash on FM 973 in Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three people are dead after a crash on FM 973 in Travis County Friday evening.

Austin-Travis County EMS says around 7:51 p.m., emergency personnel responded to 7221 North FM 973. That’s near Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park and close to Manor.

Initial reports from the scene said two cars were involved in the accident, according to ATCEMS. One car had caught fire, possibly with people inside.

Three people were pronounced dead on scene, ATCEMS says.

ATCEMS asks drivers to avoid the area as there are closures. The Texas Department of Transportation says FM 973 is currently closed at Decker Lake Road due to a crash. Decker Lake is also closed.

The agency says EMS will be leaving the scene soon. The Austin Fire Department also responded to the crash.