3 adults, 1 child involved in rollover crash in southwest Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three adults and one child went to the hospital after a rollover crash in southwest Travis County on Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS.

One adult, who was possibly ejected, has life-threatening injuries. Two other adults have serious injuries. ATCEMS says the three were taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center.

The child was taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

ATCEMS responded to the 8800 block of Thunderbird Road around 4:48 p.m. Sunday.

A TxDOT Tweet said both eastbound lanes of US 290 were closed at Thunderbird Road, but drivers were using the center turn lane at last check. Expect delays in the area.