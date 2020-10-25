3 adults, 1 child involved in rollover crash in southwest Travis County

Travis County

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
ATCEMS is searching for a swimmer that reportedly went missing in Lake Travis._106917

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three adults and one child went to the hospital after a rollover crash in southwest Travis County on Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS.

One adult, who was possibly ejected, has life-threatening injuries. Two other adults have serious injuries. ATCEMS says the three were taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center.

The child was taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

ATCEMS responded to the 8800 block of Thunderbird Road around 4:48 p.m. Sunday.

A TxDOT Tweet said both eastbound lanes of US 290 were closed at Thunderbird Road, but drivers were using the center turn lane at last check. Expect delays in the area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss