230 unvaccinated people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Austin area in 2 weeks, compared to 47 vaccinated

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Roughly 80% of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the Austin-metro area in the past two weeks were unvaccinated, new numbers from Austin Public Health show.

On Tuesday, APH announced that 230 non-vaccinated people were hospitalized between July 19 and August 1, as cases locally and statewide surge.

Fully vaccinated patients comprised only 16.55%, or 47 total patients, while partially vaccinated people accounted for 2.46%, or seven total patients, APH reports.

The age groups of hospitalized patients for the two-week time period breaks down to about 46.30% of patients who are age 70 and older, 37.04% of patients ages 50-69, and 16.67% ages 30-49. Racially, 306 Non-Hispanic patients and 157 Hispanic patients were hospitalized.

APH and CommUnity Care calculate that 447,423 cumulative vaccine doses have been administered in the Austin area. About 1,215 first doses are currently being given each week.

As of August 3, there are 2,759 active COVID-19 cases and 408 total people hospitalized in Travis County, according to the Travis County COVID-19 dashboard. There are 137 patients in the ICU and 80 people currently on ventilators.

