2,200 vaccines given through Travis County’s October mobile outreach initiatives

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — Travis County officials distributed more than 2,200 COVID-19 vaccines in October as the county continues its vaccine education and outreach efforts.

A total of 654 vaccines have been distributed in the past week via mobile vaccine outreach teams, Travis County Precinct 4 Constable George Morales said. Thus far in October, 2,208 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered.

As part of its outreach efforts, Morales said his team collaborated with Austin ISD, St. Edward’s University, Huston-Tillotson University to address student populations. He added they’ve also honed their efforts more closely on hard-to-reach communities, distributing 2,800 flyers and making 784 phone calls.

For mobile vaccine clinic efforts, he said the outreach team has zeroed in on distributing vaccines is zip codes that have traditionally had higher concentrations of COVID-19 infections, including 78724, 78653, 78660 and 78744.

Commissioner Brigid Shea called Morales’ team efforts a “remarkable operation” and noted the cultural competency team members employed to help alleviate any hesitancies toward the vaccine.

“That’s 654 families that are safer, and that’s wonderful,” Travis County Judge Andy Brown said.

