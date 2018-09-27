22 arrested in Travis County child support roundup

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - Travis County Jail (KXAN File Photo)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — As of early Thursday, the Travis County Precinct 5 constable has netted 22 arrests in a child support warrant roundup.

Constable Carlos B. Lopez spent this week conducting the roundup that started early Saturday morning to find people with warrants when they were most likely to be at home.

The warrants are typically issued after someone failed to appear in court. The constable said the those arrested so far owed between $5,500 to more than $51,000 in child support payments, totaling over $506,000.

Once someone has been arrested, they can be released by the judge or through a cash bond.

If someone believes they have a warrant, they can call the Pct. 5 Constable’s office at (512) 854-9582 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or check 24/7 at www.Constable5.com. If they owe child support but do not have a warrant they can call Customer Service at the Attorney General’s office at 1-800-252-8014.