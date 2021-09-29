200+ Oncor customers in Travis County still without power after Tuesday storms

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — More than 200 Oncor Energy customers in Travis County are still without power Wednesday after strong thunderstorms moved through the Austin metro Tuesday night.

The power company’s outage map as of 9 p.m. Wednesday still shows 277 customers without power in Travis County. On Tuesday night, more than 7,500 Oncor customers in Williamson and Travis Counties were affected.

KXAN spoke to Tim Maus, who lives in the Villages at Hidden Lake neighborhood in Pflugerville. He told us his house has been without power for 20 hours and counting.

“Been able to get almost no work done, can’t even do things around the house. Cause it’s like, ‘okay, well we’re stuck, let’s clean up the house’ — can’t run a vacuum cleaner. You can’t do hardly anything. There’s no ventilation at the house, so it gets super stuffy,” Maus said.

There is no estimated time for power restoration on Oncor’s website.