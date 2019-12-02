20-year-old arrested after allegedly punching Austin police officer

Police arrested Arnold Terrazas Jr. after a fight between “approximately seven to eight” people resulted in an attack on a police officer Saturday night. (Austin Police Department)

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Austin police arrested a 20-year-old man Saturday night after a fight between “approximately seven to eight” people resulted in an attack on a police officer, according to an arrest affidavit.

Austin police said they received a call about a fight outside a Manor home involving men and women Saturday around 10 p.m., the affidavit stated. The witness told police that a group of suspects were punching a man and that there was “yelling and crying” coming from the group.

When they arrived at the home, police saw a large group of people standing in a driveway and asked the group to step back to begin the investigation. Officers said they saw a man walking around without a shirt. The affidavit stated the shirtless man was later identified as Arnold Terrazas Jr.

As officers began to detain Terrazas, a woman walked toward them and yelled, “Why are you arresting him?” A police officer asked the woman to take a step back. When she refused, an officer attempted to detain her, the affidavit stated.

The affidavit said, at that moment, Terrazas slipped loose of a handcuff and punched the officer in the left side of his face. Officers said they put Terrazas in a bear hug and pulled him to the ground while he kept trying to punch them.

Another officer arrived at the scene and used a stun gun to subdue Terrazas, according to police.

Terrazas has been charged with Assault on a Public Servant. As of Monday morning, he is in custody at Travis County Jail.

