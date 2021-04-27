20-something adults in Austin-Travis County not getting vaccinated, concerns rising

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time in six months, there’s a marked decrease in the number of people admitted to hospitals in Austin with COVID-19. On Sunday, fewer than 10 people with infections were admitted.

Numbers haven’t been that low in the area since October — but that may not last very long. Especially for some young people.

Data’s showing 20-29 year-olds are not only unvaccinated, but purposefully so. That’s despite appointments for vaccinations being open to most Americans ages 16 and older.

But Austin’s top doctor strongly urges young adults, who may feel invincible, to get their shot(s).

“We have seen week after week increase in hospitalizations in those age groups,” said Dr. Mark Escott, Austin Public Health’s Interim Health Authority. “We know those age groups are less excited about getting the vaccine because they perceive the decrease risk in hospitalization and death.”