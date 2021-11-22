2 suspects sought by Travis County deputies after teen shot, killed on Halloween

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County deputies are asking for people’s help to identify and locate two murder suspects after a deadly shooting on Halloween night.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office shared security camera footage Monday morning of two men that deputies suspect are connected to the homicide. The shooting happened in the 14400 block of Harris Ridge Blvd. in Pflugerville at about 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. Eduardo Jaramillo, 18, died after authorities found him with a gunshot wound inside a car.

Deputies released the following descriptions of the two suspects:

Suspect #1

Light-skinned man.

Slim to medium build.

Last seen wearing black Halloween hooded cape, long pants, white athletic shoes.

Suspect #2

Light-skinned man.

Slim build.

Last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt with large front design, light-colored pants, dark socks and light-colored slides.

The two murder suspects captured on security camera footage in Pflugerville.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the suspects’ identity or the homicide to call the Travis County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477).

The Capital Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people involved, the sheriff’s office said.