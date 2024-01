Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a vehicle rescue in eastern Travis County Wednesday morning.

Two people were removed from the vehicle following the rollover crash at North State Highway 130 and FM 969, ATCEMS said.

Both were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with “not expected to be life-threatening injuries,” ATCEMS said.