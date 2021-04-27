2 Manor ISD students with ‘significant injuries’ after head-on collision on FM 973

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Two Manor ISD students were significantly hurt in an two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning on northbound FM 973. Their pickup truck was hit head-on by another truck. Seven students were in the pickup that was hit. Three students were in the bed of the pickup, police say.
Two students were taken to local hospitals, one by air in a Star Flight helicopter and the other by ambulance. The driver of the second pickup driver was also taken to the hospital in an ambulance. All three had serious injuries, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
Five students refused treatment and appear to be OK. Both students taken to the hospital have “significant injuries,” the Manor Police Department said, but they did not give their condition.
The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on FM 973, just north of its intersection with U.S. Highway 290.
Police also believe that alcohol could have played a role in the cause of the crash. MPD said they are doing DWI investigations on the drivers of both vehicles.