TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two people were pronounced dead after Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a three-vehicle collision on North State Highway 130 Sunday afternoon.

ATCEMS tweeted three patients were involved in the collision between the 5000 and 7500 blocks of SH 130.

Originally, ATCEMS said two patients were pinned in their vehicles and possibly dead, but the official announcement wasn’t made until later.

Extended road closures are expected near the scene, according to ATCEMS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.