AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Bee Cave Police are hailing two men as heroes after they helped rescue an 18-year-old from a burning car Wednesday.

The Dripping Springs teen drove off of Hamilton Pool Road and flipped his car which then caught fire, police say.

Two men driving by in separate cars stopped to help. One used their truck to push the wrecked car back upright and the other helped get the driver out, police say. One of the rescuers told KXAN he had to cut the driver's seatbelt to pull him out.

Bee Cave officers who arrived at the scene believe the man might not be alive if it hadn't been for the two men.

Now, police are warning drivers in the area to be safe and slow down on Hamilton Pool Road. They say this is the second time a car has rolled over on that road in the past week.