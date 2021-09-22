2 guns discovered on Connally High campus this month

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Pflugerville Independent School District confirms there have been two guns discovered in separate incidents on the campus of Connally High School this month.

The district says there will be consequences for those students.

“These students who are involved with bringing weapons on campus will receive the maximum disciplinary action, and per Texas law, any student who is found on school campus in possession of a gun will receive immediate expulsion for a year and mandatory placement in a juvenile justice alternative education placement,” explained Tamra Spence, chief communications officer with Pflugerville ISD.

The district says it’s adding security officers at the high school and increasing the on-campus presence of Pflugerville ISD Police.