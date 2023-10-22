TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS officials responded to two fatal crashes at the same intersection in Travis County within 24 hours, according to several social media posts.

ATCEMS said both crashes occurred at the intersection on State Highway 130 frontage road and Gregg Manor Road — one crash at 3:24 p.m. Saturday and the other at 9:37 a.m. Sunday.

Saturday’s crash was initiated as a vehicle rescue. ATCEMS and Travis County ESD 12 responded to the two-vehicle collision with three patients involved.

Medics later obtained a “deceased on scene” pronouncement for an adult patient, and Travis County STAR Flight took one adult patient to the hospital with serious injuries, according to ATCEMS. Medics also took another adult patient to the hospital with potentially serious injuries.

On Sunday, ATCEMS said medics received another “deceased on-scene” pronouncement for an adult patient. Officials said extended closures should be expected in the area.