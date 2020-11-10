2 Del Valle schools returning to 100% virtual classes after several COVID-19 cases

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two schools in the Del Valle Independent School District are going back to 100% remote instruction starting Thursday.

The district sent out letters to the community on Tuesday explaining that due to recent COVID-19 cases on campuses — in addition to the number of staff needing to quarantine — Del Valle High School will return to virtual classes. Baty Elementary School will also return online starting Thursday.

The return to remote is out of an abundance of caution, the district says.

DVISD says all other Del Valle schools will continue as they have been. DVHS and Baty Elementary will return to on-campus instruction after Thanksgiving break, on Nov. 30.

Superintendent Annette Tielle will also host a virtual parent meeting to discuss these updates at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Parents and community members can find information here.

Back in October, DVISD was the last district in the area to return to classrooms.