2 dead after chase leads to crash in Pflugerville, police say

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville police said two people have died after a chase with officers led to a crash on Friday.

A Pflugerville Police Department spokeswoman said officers saw a driver speeding around midnight on July 3. They tried to catch up with the driver, who headed southbound onto Dessau Road, which is west of State Highway 130.

Officers later caught up with the driver and saw the vehicle was off the roadway. The driver struck a tree on Dessau Road south of Howard Lane.

The driver and passenger were pronounced dead on the scene.