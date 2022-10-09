TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – Multiple agencies responded to a call for a vehicle rescue in the 14000 block of Pearce Lane early Sunday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The Austin Fire Department, Travis County Fire Rescue and ATCEMS were on the scene and reported a single-vehicle crash with three patients.

ATCEMS reported two of the three patients were unconscious, but in an update said two adults related to the crash died at the scene. A third adult was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but ATCEMS said the injuries should not be life-threatening.

According to ATCEMS, the crash occurred at approximately 2:33 a.m. near Pearce Lane and Kellam Road.