2 critically injured in eastern Travis County crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS said two people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday after a crash in eastern Travis County. Four people total were hurt.

The two-vehicle crash took place just before 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of East Slaughter Lane and Vertex Boulevard, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Two of those hurt were considered trauma alert patients and were taken to St. David’s South Medical Center for treatment.

The other two people suffered minor injuries and medics weren’t sure if they needed to be taken to the hospital, a tweet from EMS said.

The scene is just south of Onion Creek Metropolitan Park, east of Interstate 35.