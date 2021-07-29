2 charged in connection with fatal northeast Austin gas station shooting

TCSO reports a man was shot at the Dessau Mini Mart in northeast Austin and later died at the hospital (KXAN/Mariano Garza)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two people were arrested in connection with a northeast Austin gas station shooting that killed one man earlier this month.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said Ronald Glen Falkquay II, 31, is charged with murder and Sista Christina Fabian, 33, is charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened the night of July 17. TCSO got several 911 calls reporting someone had been shot in the parking lot of the gas station, located at 12915 Dessau Road. That’s just south of East Howard Lane.

Witnesses previously told deputies after the shooting, the suspect got into a car with a woman passenger and sped down Dessau Road.

Medics took the victim to a local hospital, where he died, TCSO said. The identity of the victim hasn’t been released yet.

Attorney information is not listed online yet for Falkquay and Fabian.