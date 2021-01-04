2-alarm grass fire burns north of Manor, crews able to save structures

A grass fire burned north of Manor on Monday, and crews were able to contain it before it reached structures. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County ESD No. 12 and Austin Fire Department stopped a grass fire from getting to structures Monday north of Manor.

Crews say the fire is at 12015 Arnhamn Lane, east of Farm to Market Road 973 and Manor High School, was growing with “moderate spread” and it went to two alarms. Structures were threatened at one point, but a tweet by ESD No. 12 says crews have contained the fire enough they are just working on extinguishing hotspots.

The fire burned about eight acres, fire officials said.

