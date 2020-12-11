2-alarm fire rips through Spicewood home, security system alerted homeowner

SPICEWOOD, Texas (KXAN) — A 2-alarm fire burned a home Friday in Spicewood, and the homeowner first found out about it via its home security system, authorities said.

The home partially collapsed, and, thankfully, no one was in the home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported either, said Lt. Justin O’Baugh with the Pedernales Fire Department.

Fire crews received the call for the fire at 2703 Sailboat Pass near Lake Travis at 10:37 a.m.

After the homeowner called because of an alert on the security system, Lt. O’Baugh said neighbors also called shortly thereafter. Along with the Pedernales Fire Department, Oak Hill, CE-Bar and Lake Travis fire departments all responded to the scene.

Lt. O’Baugh said 10 vehicles were on scene fighting the fire at one point in the gated community.