1st COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic delivered more than 600 shots in southeast Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — Multiple healthcare providers, elected and public officials teamed up to distribute 638 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the county’s first drive-thru clinic Saturday.

A county press release said the one-time clinic was in the southeastern portion of Travis County and provided vaccines to CommUnityCare patients, school district employees from Austin, Del Valle, Manor and Pflugerville, along with CapMetro employees.

The purpose of the clinic, the county says, was to “equitably distribute the vaccine to people above the age of 65 from the communities and people hardest hit by COVID-19.”

“Southeast Travis County has been disproportionately impacted by COVID, while also having the highest rates of uninsured people and least amount of pharmacies and clinics in the area,” Travis County Judge Andy Brown said.

Brown also said 100 volunteers showed up to help run the clinic.

Austin Public Health officials were also out at the time observing the process. It is preparing for a separate effort to vaccinate a large amount of people as part of a statewide program for regional COVID-19 vaccine hubs. This week it received the largest shipment of vaccines to date — 12,000 doses. However, that amount represents less than 1% of the area’s population, which is estimated at 1.2 million people.

Saturday’s clinic was a partnership between CommUnityCare, Ascension Seton and Dell Children’s Medical Center, Dell Medical School, Austin Public Health, Travis County Constable Precinct 4 George Morales III, Travis County Attorney Delia Garza, Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Brown.