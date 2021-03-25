18-year-old found dead on recycling center conveyor belt in Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — An 18-year-old from the state of Washington was found dead on a conveyor belt at an east Austin recycling center Wednesday.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said at about 8:30 p.m., deputies responded to a center on Johnny Morris Road. Workers found the body of Silas Octavia Strimple on the conveyor belt.

The sheriff’s office said it is investigating how Strimple died and how he ended up at the center. The evidence found so far shows no signs of foul play, but deputies are considering the death suspicious.

Anyone with any information about Strimple and his whereabouts before he was discovered can call the Travis County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (512) 854-1444.

Past cases

In December 2020, 62-year-old Randall Schinault was found dead on the conveyor belt at the recycling center in the 3600 block of Farm to Market Road 1327 in southern Travis County. At the time, TCSO reported foul play hadn’t been ruled out yet.

In March 2020, Collen LeBlanc, 31, was found dead on the conveyor belt at the Johnny Morris Road facility as well. At the time, TCSO said they didn’t believe he died at the center.

In April 2015, a woman was charged with killing Clarence Gardner Junior after an argument. His body was found at a recycling center also on a conveyor belt. The woman was arrested two days later and charged with murder, but the case was later dismissed. In 2017, a man named Mark Kenady pleaded guilty to murder in the case.

In January 2014, the body of Shaybren Harris, 26, was found at a recycling center. The mother of four had been killed, and authorities said at the time the person who killed her may have known her.