18 year old charged with murder after witness says he shot man through car windshield

Anthony Huerta, 18 (Travis County Sheriff's Office Photo)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — An 18 year old has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a man that happened earlier this month.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Anthony Huerta, 18, of Del Valle, Thursday afternoon. He’s accused of shooting and killing Alan Sneddon, 58.

Sneddon was found the morning of Jan. 9 in a car blocking a private driveway in the 7900 block of Linden Road, which is in southeast Travis County.

A witness reported to TCSO that Huerta shot Sneddon through the windshield of his car after an argument.

Huerta was taken to the Travis County Jail, and his bail is set at $250,000, TCSO said.

