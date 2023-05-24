AUSTIN (KXAN) – Bluebonnet Electric said Wednesday morning 1,400 customers were without power southeast of Austin after storms moved through the area.

According to the power company, the outage was weather-related and impacted customers living near US Highway 183 and State Highways 45 and 130 in southeast Travis County.

Customers in far northern Caldwell and far western Bastrop Counties were also impacted by the outage, according to the map provided by Bluebonnet Electric’s website.

The company said the outage began at 3:15 a.m. and power should be restored by 6:15 a.m.