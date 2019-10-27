ATCEMS: 4 adults, 6 children injured in east Austin FM 969 crash

Editors Note: Austin-Travis County EMS previously tweeted that 11 people were injured, but then updated to say only 10 people were injured. This story has been updated to reflect that.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS medics are taking 10 people to the hospital on Saturday after a fiery crash in east Austin on Saturday.

ATCEMS responded to the 13800 block of FM 969 just after 6:30 p.m. to a crash involving two vehicles. The area is just west of John Trevino Jr. Metro Park at Morrison Ranch.

(Photo: Austin-Travis County EMS)

(Photo: Austin-Travis County EMS)

Medics later said 10 people were needing to be transported to the hospital. One of those patients was a man in his 40s that was declared a trauma alert. They took him to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries. Other patients included 3 children who were taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

STAR Flight also took one adult with potentially serious injuries to Dell Seton Medical Center. Six ambulances and one district commander responded to the scene.

FM 969 is closed at Delta Post Drive and Hunters Bend Road. Find an alternate route.

KXAN will update this story as more information becomes available.