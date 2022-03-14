1 taken to the hospital after reportedly falling 30 feet into Lake Austin

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — One person was taken to the hospital after reportedly falling 30 feet into the water on Lake Austin Monday evening.
Austin-Travis County EMS said it took place near 1420 Palisades Point Lane around 6:49 p.m. The agency said Lake Travis Fire Rescue reached the person, and they were declared a trauma alert.
The person had to be loaded onto a boat and moved to a dock area, ATCEMS said. STAR Flight then took the patient to the hospital with serious injuries.
ATCEMS said all first responders were clearing the scene.