1 rescued on Lake Travis after reportedly being hit by boat

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — One person was rescued on Lake Travis Saturday evening, after reportedly being hit by a boat in the water.

Austin-Travis County EMS says first responders were called out to 5973 Hi Line Road near West Beach Cove around 6:39 p.m.

There were initial reports of a person still in the water after being hit by a boat, the agency says.

ATCEMS was able to get the person out and take them to medics by boat. The person refused transport to the hospital, the agency says.

Lake Travis Fire Rescue also responded.