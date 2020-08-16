1 rescued on Lake Travis after reportedly being hit by boat

Travis County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
water rescue atcems aug. 15 lake travis

(Austin-Travis County EMS Photo)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — One person was rescued on Lake Travis Saturday evening, after reportedly being hit by a boat in the water.

Austin-Travis County EMS says first responders were called out to 5973 Hi Line Road near West Beach Cove around 6:39 p.m.

There were initial reports of a person still in the water after being hit by a boat, the agency says.

ATCEMS was able to get the person out and take them to medics by boat. The person refused transport to the hospital, the agency says.

Lake Travis Fire Rescue also responded.

  • atcems lake travis water rescue
    (Austin-Travis County EMS Photo)
  • (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss