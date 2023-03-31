Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for March 31, 2023.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — One person was seriously injured after a cement truck rolled over in western Travis County Friday, Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed in a tweet.

At approximately 11:15 a.m., ATCEMS medics responded to State Highway 71 near Rivercliff after the cement truck rolled over with debris and cement across all lanes, the tweet said. Traffic was shut down in both directions, and STAR Flight was also dispatched to the scene, medics said.

Medics said one person had to be extricated from the cement truck and was transported by STAR Flight to Dell Seton with serious injuries.

Closures and traffic delays will continue, medics said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.