MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — A crash in northeast Travis County Sunday night left one person dead and another injured.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash, which involved two vehicles, happened at around 10:40 p.m. in the 12000 block of Harris Branch Parkway. The area is south of East Parmer Lane.

ATCEMS medics took the person who was injured to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.