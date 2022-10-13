TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Drivers should expect delays Thursday afternoon in western Travis County after a crash killed one person and sent another to the hospital.

The wreck involved three vehicles and happened near the 17200 block of State Highway 71 west of Bee Cave, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services. This is close to Pedernales Summit Parkway.

When paramedics initially responded, ATCEMS officials said the head-on crash with a rollover left one person pinned inside a car.

The final update shared by ATCEMS stated one person died at the scene. Paramedics took another adult with serious injuries to an Austin hospital, and a third person involved should be fine after refusing treatment.

Lake Travis Fire Rescue wrote on social media that drivers should avoid the area if possible and find other routes. Paramedics added that people should expect extended closures Thursday evening because of the investigation into the deadly wreck.

The Texas Department of Transportation noted that the main lanes of SH 71 are closed in both directions in this area. However, traffic is getting through on the shoulders, which will still slow down the commute.

KXAN will update this story when more information about traffic conditions is shared.