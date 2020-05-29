1 in critical condition after shooting near Manor

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after they say a man was shot early Friday morning in the Briarcreek neighborhood in Manor.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, paramedics were called to Briarcreek Loop just after 3 a.m. They say the person is in the hospital with critical life-threatening injuries.

According to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in front of a home. They are still trying to figure out what happened but said it was an isolated incident.

No one is yet in custody.

