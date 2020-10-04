1 dead in western Travis County crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS said one person died in a crash that happened off of FM 2244 Road on Sunday.

Other people involved were being evaluated, at last check.

ATCEMS medics, the Austin and Westlake Fire Departments responded to the four-vehicle crash around 5:20 pm. It happened in between River Hills Road and Barton Creek Boulevard along FM 2244.

The area is west of Loop 360 and south of Emma Long Metropolitan Park.

ATCEMS tweeted for drivers to expect traffic delays and closures in the area.