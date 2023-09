TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — One person died Saturday evening after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in southeastern Travis County, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Officials responded to the incident at 10:48 p.m. near the 4500-6000 block of South State Highway 45.

ATCEMS medics at the scene obtained a “deceased on scene pronouncement” for an adult.

EMS officials were no longer at the scene as of 10:51 p.m.