1 dead in crash on U.S. 290 in Manor

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS says one adult died Wednesday morning in a crash on U.S. Highway 290 in Manor.

Travis County deputies closed traffic in both directions on U.S. 290 so crews could clear the crash, but the road reopened around 5 a.m.

ATCEMS says three other adults were involved in the crash. Paramedics took one person to Dell Seton Medical Center. That person has serious injuries. The other two did not need to go to the hospital.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on Highway 290 at the intersection of Farm to Market Road 973.