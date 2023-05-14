One person died in a crash on FM 969 in east Travis County on Sunday. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — One person is dead following a crash in eastern Travis County.

It happened around 4 p.m. Sunday on FM 969, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. The crash was near the intersection of Blue Bluff Road next to a gas station.

ATCEMS and Austin Fire responded to the two-vehicle crash and reported two patients. EMS said one adult was dead at the scene, and a second adult was taken to Dell Seton with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Drivers should avoid the area, EMS said.