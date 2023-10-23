TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed one person died following a two-vehicle crash along State Highway 130’s southbound service road Monday afternoon.

ATCEMS responded to the blocks of 10638-11106 South SH 130 service road, near Maha Loop, shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday. Medics attempted CPR on one adult patient, who ultimately died at the scene.

Two additional patients were evaluated for minor injuries before refusing to be taken to the hospital by medics, ATCEMS noted. No additional information is available related to the crash, officials added.