TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — A person died in a rollover crash Monday in southern Travis County, Austin-Travis County EMS said.
In a tweet thread, ATCEMS said medics responded to the crash just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Farm to Market Road 1626 and Bliss Spillar Road.
After performing CPR on an adult, medics later declared the person dead at the scene. Medics said there were other people in the vehicle but didn’t say exactly how many. Nobody else needed treatment or to be taken to a hospital, ATCEMS said.
Expect delays if you have to travel in the area while investigators are working at the scene.