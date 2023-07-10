TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — A person died in a rollover crash Monday in southern Travis County, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

In a tweet thread, ATCEMS said medics responded to the crash just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Farm to Market Road 1626 and Bliss Spillar Road.

One person died in a rollover crash Monday in southern Travis County. The crash occurred near the intersection of FM 1626 and Bliss Spillar Road. (KXAN photo/Andy Way)

One person died in a rollover crash Monday in southern Travis County. The crash occurred near the intersection of FM 1626 and Bliss Spillar Road. (KXAN photo/Andy Way)

One person died in a rollover crash Monday in southern Travis County. The crash occurred near the intersection of FM 1626 and Bliss Spillar Road. (KXAN photo/Andy Way)

One person died in a rollover crash Monday in southern Travis County. The crash occurred near the intersection of FM 1626 and Bliss Spillar Road. (KXAN photo/Andy Way)

After performing CPR on an adult, medics later declared the person dead at the scene. Medics said there were other people in the vehicle but didn’t say exactly how many. Nobody else needed treatment or to be taken to a hospital, ATCEMS said.

Expect delays if you have to travel in the area while investigators are working at the scene.