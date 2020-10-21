1 dead after multiple-vehicle crash on FM 620 in Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a multiple-vehicle crash on North FM 620 Wednesday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County EMS reported that crews were called out after 3 p.m. to 4221 North FM 620 Road, which is near Mansfield Dam Road close to Lake Travis.

One adult had to be removed from a vehicle and given “extensive resuscitative efforts,” according to a tweet from ATCEMS. However, that person was eventually pronounced dead on scene.

FM 620 is still shut down in both directions for the crash investigation, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said. Expect delays in the area.

STAR Flight was called out to the scene but no transports were made.