TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – Austin-Travis County EMS said one person died Saturday after a crash in southeast Travis County.

Travis County ESD 11 and ATCEMS responded to the crash at the intersection of South US-183 and Old Lockhart Road at 4:33 a.m., according to a tweet.

Officials said the crash involved two vehicles and two patients.

ATCEMS pronounced one adult dead at the scene, and the second person was being evaluated by EMS for unknown injuries.

According to officials, delays are expected, and people should avoid the area if possible.

As of 6:20 a.m. Saturday, roadways remained closed, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.