AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person died early Saturday morning in southeastern Travis County as a result of a two-vehicle collision, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

First responders said a vehicle rescue call came in at 4:22 a.m. for a collision in the 6200 block of Kellam Road. ATCEMS originally said in a tweet the collision had a pin-in and a possible fatality.

According to officials, Travis County STAR Flight was also assigned to the call.

In an update, ATCEMS said the pinned patient was freed and medics were performing CPR. In total, two patients were evaluated and treated by EMS.

In a final update, ATCEMS said one of the patients was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second refused transport by EMS.

Officials said drivers should expect extended traffic closures for the investigation.