TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — One person was pronounced dead Saturday night after a crash on County Line Road, according to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS.

The crash occurred around 8:45 p.m.

The deceased and one other person were pinned in a vehicle prior to the arrival of first responders. The extricated survivor and three other people were injured in the crash.

One of the patients was airlifted by a STAR Flight helicopter to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life threatening injuries.

The other three people suffered only minor injuries.

ATCEMS, Elgin Fire and STAR Flight responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. KXAN will provide updates as more information becomes available.